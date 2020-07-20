SHREVEPORT, La. - One of Shreveport's business leaders, Marshall H. Hebert, owner of Hebert’s Town & Country died Saturday after a brief illness. He was 91.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Marshall Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Officiating will be Rev. Kevin Mues. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Avenue.
Marshall was born in Shreveport. He played football at C.E. Byrd High School.
In 1964, Hebert began working in the automobile business that lasted 56 years. He worked his way up the ladder from selling cars at RBW Motors to Sales Manager. In 1976, he became the General Manager at Bob Post Chrysler Plymouth and a few years later he became the owner. In 1999 Hebert’s Town & Country began in the Auto Mall and several years later a new Town & Country was added in Minden.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Community Renewal International.