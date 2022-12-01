BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray calf found near Petty Lane in Haughton on Nov. 22.
The calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit number that may assist with identification.
The animal will be held for 10 days before it will be taken to the nearest sales barn to be sold. All costs incurred for the care of this animal are the responsibility of the owner.
The owner should contact the sheriff’s office at (318) 965-2203.