UPDATE:
BENTON, La. -- Within an hour after Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives asked the public for help in identifying a man and woman who lost a wallet, their identities were known. And the wallet has been returned.
ORIGINAL STORY:
BENTON, La. -- Bossier Sheriff's Office detectives are seeking to find a man and woman -- not because they did something illegal, but because the sheriff’s office has something that belongs to them.
On Jan. 25 around 8:45 p.m., employees at Sonic Drive-In at 219 Burt Blvd. in Benton found a wallet with money and a Walmart gift card inside. There was no identification in the wallet.
Bossier detectives began their investigation with Sonic management, and after viewing surveillance camera footage determined that a man and woman who had just visited Sonic in their white Volkswagen SUV (unknown plate number) were the ones who lost the wallet.
If anyone knows who this couple is, call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 so the wallet can be returned.