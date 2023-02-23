Freshwater from Louisiana's proposed $800 million Mid-Breton Sediment Diversion could pose a significant threat to oysters and other fisheries in Mississippi Sound, according to a new study commissioned by the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.
When the diversion’s water is added to an average of Mississippi River, Lake Pontchartrain and other Mississippi coast rivers and bayous obtained from an 11-year record of water flows, salinity levels in portions of the western Mississippi Sound near Bay St. Louis where oysters are grown drops to unsafe levels for as much as 50 days or more, said Jerry Wiggert, lead author of the study, and associate director of the University of Southern Mississippi School of Ocean Science and Engineering.