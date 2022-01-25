SHREVEPORT, La. - A man who served 30 years in prison before being released is now rallying to help others gain freedom.
Terrence Winn, the founder of P.I.P.E (Priority Intention Practical Exchange), is using his music label and his platform to bring awareness to the case of TJianna "Toni Boo" Kelly.
Kelly has served 25 years of a life sentence. She was sent to prison for a murder Winn describes as "self-defense." She was pregnant at the time of her arrest.
"Now she's seeing people picking up the fight to bring her home, that's real humbling, because not everyone has that opportunity," Winn said. "It is like a dream come true, for people to pick up the mantel and fight for you while in prison."
The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal reviewed Kelly's case and upheld her conviction and sentence. The Louisiana Supreme Court denied an appeal request.