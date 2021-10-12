SHREVEPORT, La. - Tropical Storm Pamela was lashing the southwest coast of Mexico Tuesday evening.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Pamela had 70 mph winds with higher gusts. Movement was to the northeast at 9 mph. Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings were in effect for the southwest coast of Mexico.
Pamela is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall early Wednesday. The remnants are expected to cross Mexico and move into Texas on Thursday.
Precisioncast shows the storm pushing through northeast Texas that afternoon producing rain over the ArkLaTex.
Amounts could add up to over an inch along the I-30 corridor by late Friday.
Track Pamela and the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
