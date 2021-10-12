Satellite Image of Tropical Storm Pamela
SHREVEPORT, La. - Tropical Storm Pamela was lashing the southwest coast of Mexico Tuesday evening.

Current Conditions for Tropical Storm Pamela (National Hurricane Center)

According to the National Hurricane Center, Pamela had 70 mph winds with higher gusts.  Movement was to the northeast at 9 mph.  Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings were in effect for the southwest coast of Mexico.

National Hurricane Center Forecast for Pamela

Pamela is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall early Wednesday.  The remnants are expected to cross Mexico and move into Texas on Thursday.

Forecast for Thursday Afternoon

Precisioncast shows the storm pushing through northeast Texas that afternoon producing rain over the ArkLaTex.

Forecast Rain Amounts through Friday for the ArkLaTex

Amounts could add up to over an inch along the I-30 corridor by late Friday.

Track Pamela and the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

