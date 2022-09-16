TEXARKANA, Texas – A dog owner has been arrested after police say his unruly pack of dogs injured a nine-year-old boy in Texarkana.
Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, had been warned by law enforcement before about his pack of dogs reportedly causing problems when people or other animals get near them.
But on Sept. 5, the boy was walking to his grandparents' house with friends after swimming in Gifford Hill Pond when he was attacked by Cockrell's dogs, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The pack of about 12-15 dogs has been the cause of multiple complaints since July. They've reportedly attacked horses, biting their necks and legs. They killed a dog after getting into a pen on private property and also chased a man on a scooter near Cockrell’s house. The dogs pulled on his pants but did not make contact with his skin.
According to the affidavit, after Cockrell received a “dogs dangerous to animals” notice on July 13, he admitted to not making any effort to pen or contain his dogs.
On Aug. 25, deputies responded to a call about a mother and her adult son who were intimidated by the dogs on South State Line Avenue. According to the affidavit, deputies feared they might be mauled by the pack and shot at the group of dogs on Cockrell’s property on Hickory Wood Drive in Texarkana.
The affidavit said, “With just the incidents reported to the sheriff’s office, Ray Cockrell’s dogs have been identified as the animals that have chased livestock, were aggressive to humans, have killed a neighbor’s dog and have now caused a terrible injury to a 9-year-old child.”
Cockrell is currently in custody at the Bowie County jail on a charge of injury to a child by omission, assault with bodily injury. His bond is set at $100,000.
In addition, a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest has been filed, according to records, and the bond for that is set at $5,000.
If Cockrell is found guilty and convicted, he faces six months to two years in a state jail.