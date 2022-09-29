NATCHITOCHES, La. - A new queen now wears the crown at Northwestern State University.
Five students competed Wednesday for the title of Miss Northwestern - Lady of the Bracelet.
Outgoing queen, Makenzie Scroggs, crowned this year’s winner, secondary education major Bailey Willis.
Willis says she plans to use her platform to advocate for mental health awareness.
"I'm really passionate about that topic. I'm really grateful that I get such a platform to hopefully decrease the stigma," said Willis.
Willis won more than $8,000 in scholarships and prizes. She'll compete in next year's Miss Louisiana Pageant.
Keeley Trahan of Jennings was first runner up.
Willis won the talent competition. Madison Simms of Natchitoches won the Liz Carroll People’s Choice Award. Trahan won the Carley McCord Miss Congeniality Award.