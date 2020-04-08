SHREVEPORT, La. -- The COVID-19 crisis has put city budgets in critical condition across the country. Stay-at-home orders, like Louisiana's, have shut down most businesses and dried up tax revenue.
While Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker is taking a wait and see approach, Shreveport's Adrian Perkins said Wednesday the outlook in his city is "dire," and he warns of deep budget cuts.
"We don't know where exactly we are going to make cuts. But everything has to be on the table because we have to pay our bills at the end of the day, just like our citizens are trying to figure out for themselves," Perkins said.
Perkins says Shreveport faces a $25 million general fund shortfall by the end of the year. And that's if Gov. John Bel Edwards lifts the stay-at-home order at the end of this month.
"So we're having to make some serious adjustments, some serious cuts. And that starts at the top. That started with myself and the other senior leaders in city government," Perkins said.
Perkins says he's taking a 10% salary cut for the rest of the year, along with other top staff and department heads.
The mayor met with the city's chief financial officer and city council leaders on Tuesday to discuss rescuing the city's financial health.
The administration says non-personnel matters, as well as furloughs, a hiring freeze and job cuts are all on the table. But no decisions have been made yet, partly because it's not known how long the crisis will last.
In Bossier City, Walker says he plans no budget cuts yet. He's looking ahead to a recovery.
"There's going to be a lot of business and a lot of sales tax coming in once we come out of this thing. So hopefully the increase in sales as we come out with these stores opening back up will give us a revenue stream to help make up some of it."
Walker believes the city's reserves should help carry the city over the budget cap.
"We do budget very conservatively. And we feel like if we come out of this thing in the relatively near future -- next two or three months -- we should be okay," Walker said.
Both mayors say they'll also wait and hope for state aid through the federal stimulus.
Meantime, essential services -- including first response by police and fire departments -- continue at full strength in both cities.
Bossier City's website has a link with helpful information for business owners to receive financial help during the crisis.
Shreveport also has a helpful website for businesses.