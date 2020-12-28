Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Northwest Louisiana, Southwest Arkansas and East and Northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM CST today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&