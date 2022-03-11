SHREVEPORT, La.--As the United States starts to work toward an 'endemic' local doctors say the pandemic has impacted patients waiting on a transplant.
Leaving many of those patients worried about their outcomes especially since they typically must worry about whether the treatment will work and the possibility of getting Covid-19 while undergoing treatment.
"I think the Covid-19 pandemic impacted us in many ways from the day-to-day life of the patient to the bigger program development it's been quite an experience and I don't think I will ever see this ever in my lifetime again," said Dr. Tamna Wangjam.
As Covid-19 cases decrease across the U.S. some of those worries are starting to ease regarding keeping transplant patients safe.