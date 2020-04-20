SHREVEPORT, La. -- U.S. oil prices crashed into record territory amid the economic shutdown and the overseas price war, casting a cloud over the northwest Louisiana economy.
West Texas Intermediate crude, which is the benchmark U.S. oil price, plunged deep into minus territory, closing at -$37.63 per barrel. That's the first time in history for the price to go into the hole.
It began the day trading at just under $11 per barrel.
The drop is blamed on "a perfect storm" of weak demand, plus wild production by warring producers in Saudi Arabia and Russia. And so storage capacity is brim full.
While both sides in the price war agreed to some production cuts, local producers say it's too little.
"The cuts that were agreed upon by OPEC plus -- they won't do enough in the short term to do anything. It could be years before we see a price back to $40. Years," Wes Shepherd, Chanse Energy President and CEO, emphasized.
"Even if the economy comes back, you're still probably not going to see oil over $40 for at least -- I'd say a good positive mindset -- everybody gets back going, you'll see maybe $30 in six months. Maybe," Shepherd added.
"The problem is the buyers are going to quit buying oil effectively, a lot of them, beginning the first of May," said Diana Chance, Donner Properties Director Manager, and a board member of the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association.
"A lot of the companies have had to lay off a lot of their people because they just can't pay for the employees," Chance added.
"Nobody's going to have their wells pumping," Shepherd added. "They're going to shut 'em down. Nowhere for the oil to go."
LOGA President Gifford Briggs issued a statement, urging relief from Louisiana state government.
"Until demand rebounds, if the industry is going to survive we will need severance tax relief, royalty relief, and an end to the government sponsored coastal lawsuits. State leaders must take comprehensive action immediately or we will lose an entire industry, and the jobs, wages, families, and communities that are sustained by it,” Gifford wrote.
Shepherd fears sustained unemployment of up around 30 percent in northwest Louisiana because of the ripple effect oil has all through our economy.
As for the oil industry, he expects bankruptcies and more.
"You're probably going to see a lot of merger an acquisitions happen around here,” Shepherd sidd. ”You're going to see larger companies taking on smaller companies. You're going to see assets going up for sale."
Shepherd said another effect could be long term weaker demand for oil. Business people are getting used to Zoom meetings on a device in this time of social distancing. And they may just stick to that instead of zooming off in a car or plane.