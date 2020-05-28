SHREVEPORT, La. - After dining rooms were shuttered for two months to slow the spread of the virus, many restaurants are back open with limited service. Others just could not recover from the COVID-19 shut down.
At least four restaurants are no longer in operation
The very latest to close is Copeland's Cheesecake Bistro at the Louisiana Boardwalk.
The New Orleans style restaurant closed its doors earlier this week.
"it is unfortunate that Cheesecake Bistro by Copeland's will not be reopening,” said Ashley Davis, marketing manager for the Louisiana Boardwalk. “They have been a value to our community for many years. We are all in this together as we emerge from this crisis. We will continue to focus on our great store line up and continue to search for new retailers that our community deserves."
KTBS talked to some people who say they're going to miss the restaurant because it left a lot of memories.
"I hate they didn't have the opportunity to stay open,” said Tyron Hamilton. “So people can keep their jobs. I had a friend of mine who actually did work here. Now, that I think about, I hate that maybe he's unemployed from the situation. So, that part, it sucks that people lose jobs. And also, me and my lovely wife got engaged here. So we lost a lot of memories."
Davis says other restaurants are already interested in buying the empty space.
She says since the building is already set up like a restaurant, it wouldn't take much for another business to move right on in.
The Boardwalk has six other restaurants that are still open.
Piccadilly on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway is also closed.
They sent KTBS a statement:
Piccadilly has closed one of our Shreveport, La locations - 789 Shreveport-Barksdale Hwy. We are currently open and serving our made here. Made fresh meals at our location at Mall St. Vincent (1133 St. Vincent Ave.) From 11 am – 7 pm, every day. We always consider a store closure our very last option, but as we navigate the new, ever-changing environment of the restaurant industry in response to the covid-19 pandemic, it has become necessary. We are proud and privileged to have served the old river marketplace in Shreveport since 1988 —and we would like to thank all of our guests and team members who have supported that location so graciously throughout the years.
While we deeply regret closing this location, we hope guests will visit our St. Vincent mall location located a few miles away on St. Vincent Ave., when given the opportunity.
Please see www.piccadilly.com/locations for more information on this and other Piccadilly locations.
Shreveport brunch restaurant The Glenwood Tea Room made their closure announcement earlier this month. Habaneros on Youree Drive has been closed for over a month now.
Golden Corral has closed all of its corporate locations. It's unclear if the one in Shreveport will reopen.