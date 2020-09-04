Panola Co. back under statewide mask mandate; active cases at 24

CARTHAGE, Texas - Panola County has 24 active COVID-19 cases and is now back under Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide mask mandate, County Judge LeeAnn Jones said Thursday.
Jones said that since Aug. 31, there have been 11 additional cases and one recovery. Panola County's cumulative cases stand at 334.
"Let's all work together to rid our county of this virus," Jones said. "Mask up until further notice!"
The mask mandate requires "all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions."
Panola County had previously been granted an exemption to the mask mandate because its number of active cases had dropped below 20. But the exemption is taken away once cases go above 20, and the county will have to wait for a month before it can apply for another exemption (if the number of active cases again drops below 20).