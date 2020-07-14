CARTHAGE, Texas - Panola County sheriff's deputes found a man dead during a welfare check Monday afternoon on a local elderly woman.
The sheriff's office got a call from a local pastor saying that he and another church staff member had gone to check on a member of their church who they hadn't heard from in a few days, Sheriff Kevin Lake said.
The caller reported that upon reaching the home, they saw some knocked over items in the living room through the window, the sheriff said.
When deputies arrived and entered the home, they found a woman lying on the floor conscious, but incoherent, and a man deceased in the bedroom.
Lake said initial investigation reveals that the man was a caretaker for the woman and had been dead for several days, while the woman had been unable to call for help.
The sheriff said she was taken for medical treatment and is in stable condition. The sheriff's office has not release the names of the woman or man.