CARTHAGE, Texas — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Panola County sheriff's deputy early Tuesday has been apprehended in Shreveport.
Police arrested Gregory Newson, 45, on a fugitive warrant. He faces a capital murder of a peace officer charge in Texas.
Panola County Chief Deputy John Depresca said his unidentified deputy was shot during a traffic stop on FM 10 just south of Carthage.
Police said Newson of Shreveport was arrested after a high speed chase and running on foot from officers. He stopped by a K-9 officer on Hollywood Avenue.
During the chase, police said Newson's car ran off the road the Inner Loop and West 70th Street, when into the air, landed on its top and flipped back over. Newson then ran from the scene.
The Texas Rangers were called to investigate the deputy's death.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued the following statement:
“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the Deputy killed in the line of duty and with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office as they deal with the aftermath of this unimaginable tragedy. We must never forget the solemn oath our law enforcement officers take to protect and keep our communities safe. We must also ensure that the perpetrator faces swift justice. I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in remembering the sacrifice and service of this brave sheriff’s Deputy.”