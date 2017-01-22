Panola College and Stephen F. Austin State University have entered into an agreement that will create a seamless transition allowing students in technical programs at Panola to transfer coursework toward a Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences (BAAS) at SFASU.
Administrators from both Panola College and SFASU met Thursday, Jan. 12, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding establishing the partnership. Beginning in fall 2017, Panola College students who have earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in an energy technology program may transfer the required 45 technical hours and complete a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences degree at SFASU.
Dr. Greg Powell, Panola College President, said the agreement paves the way for students who wish to further their education beyond the Associate of Applied Science degree.
“Panola College has a high level of cooperation and leadership with SFA. When we have people on our advisory boards tell us that employees who have completed associate degrees at Panola College have the potential to move into management roles that require bachelor’s degrees, we want to step up to the plate and help them,” he said.
The agreement includes a dual admissions process, with applications and transcripts going to both Panola College and SFA at the time the students register and declare their intention to work towards the BAAS degree.
Initially, the agreement benefits students who have completed associate degrees in an Energy Technology program and wish to start the bachelor’s degree program in fall 2017. The second degree included in the articulation agreement is for a BAAS degree in Ranch & Land Management. This new technical area was piloted at Panola in 2016, and courses for the associate degree will be in place in fall 2017.
The Ranch & Land Management program provides practical and educational experiences in animal science, basic electrical, mechanical engines, soil science, whitetail deer management, and pasture management. Ranch & Land Management majors will be prepared to manage farms, ranches and other agricultural businesses.
The School of Energy at Panola College offers Associate of Applied Science degrees in Electrical & Instrumentation, Natural Gas Compression, Petroleum Technology, and Welding Technology.
The SFASU Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (BAAS) allows students to apply credits earned through community college vocational or technical programs, military training, and occupational licensure or certification toward completion of a bachelor’s degree.
“SFA is the university of choice for Panola College students,” said Dr. Joe Shannon, Vice President of Instruction. “We are excited about the opportunity to work with SFA to provide our technical students with bachelor’s degree options.”
Panola College administrators and faculty members participating in the signing were Dr. Powell; Dr. Shannon; Don Clinton, Vice President Student Services; Troy Caserta, Vice President for Fiscal Services; Jessica Pace, Director of Institutional Advancement; Natalie Oswalt, Dean of Professional & Technical Programs; Jeremy Dorman, Registrar; Daniel Hall, Department Chair, School of Energy; Jim Permenter, Professor, School of Energy; Michael Pace, Instructor, School of Energy; Ernest Spencer, Professor, School of Energy; Laura Vance, Professor, School of Energy, and Tim Singletary, Professor, School of Energy.
SFASU administrators at the event included Dr. Baker Pattillo, President; Dr. Steve Westbrook, Vice President for University Affairs; Dr. Steve Bullard, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs; Dr. Danny Gallant, Vice President for Finance and Administration; Jill Still, Vice President for University Advancement; Dr. Brian Murphy, Dean, College of Liberal and Applied Arts (CLAA); Dr. Hans Williams, Interim Dean, Arthur Temple College of Forestry & Agriculture; Dr. Marc Guidry, Associate Dean, CLAA; Dr. Steve Cooper, Associate Dean, CLAA; and Carolyn Hardy, Assistant Director, Admissions and Transfer Services.