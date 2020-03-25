Panola County declares local state of disaster

StormTeam Alert

Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT LA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD
WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA...

BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN AFFECTING WEBSTER, BOSSIER AND
BIENVILLE PARISHES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS.
CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS.
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.

FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE
ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR:
WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV


THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A

* FLOOD WARNING FOR
THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN.
* FROM THIS MORNING TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON.
* AT 10:00 AM CDT WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE LATE
THIS MORNING TO A CREST OF 15.0 FEET EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON. IT
WILL THEN FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SATURDAY EVENING.
* IMPACT...AT 14.0 FEET, EXPECT MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING WITH THE BOAT
RAMP SUFFERING OVERFLOW.


&&

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
LOUISIANA...

BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE AFFECTING WEBSTER AND BOSSIER
PARISHES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS.
CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS.
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.

FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE
ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR:
WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV


...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 10:00 AM CDT WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 173.6 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 172.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING
AT 10:00 AM CDT WEDNESDAY WAS 173.6 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO A CREST OF 173.7 FEET
JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT.
* IMPACT...AT 172.0 FEET, EXPECT BANKFULL CONDITIONS ON RED CHUTE
BAYOU.


&&

Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT LA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD
WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA...

BAYOU DORCHEAT AT LAKE BISTINEAU AFFECTING WEBSTER, BOSSIER,
BIENVILLE AND RED RIVER PARISHES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS.
CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS.
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.

FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE
ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR:
WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV


THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A

* FLOOD WARNING FOR
THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT LAKE BISTINEAU.
* FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING.
* AT 10:00 AM CDT WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 142.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 142.5 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY
EVENING TO A CREST OF 142.5 FEET FRIDAY EVENING. IT WILL THEN FALL
BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON.
* IMPACT...AT 142.5 FEET, EXPECT SOME MINOR FLOODING OF LOW AREA
CAMPS, HOWEVER, ALL ACCESS ROADWAYS WILL REMAIN OPEN.


&&

Panola County declares local state of disaster

Coronavirus

CARTHAGE, Texas — Panola County issued a declaration of local state of disaster Wednesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration will continue for seven days unless continued or renewed by the Panola County Commissioners. 

Judge Lee Ann Jones issued the declaration after determining that extraordinary measures need to be taken to mitigate the effects of this public health emergency and to facilitate the efficient, rapid and cooperate response to the emergency.

 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments