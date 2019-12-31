PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Panola County sheriff's deputy this morning has been apprehended.
According to KGAS Radio, the deputy was killed while conducting a traffic stop around 2 a.m. KGAS reports Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake confirmed the incident.
He says they are not releasing the deputy's name until its been confirmed that all family have been notified.
The Texas Rangers are on scene and a press release, expected to be issued later in the day, will provide more information on the fatal shooting, according to KGAS.