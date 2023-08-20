PANOLA COUNTY, TX- The Panola County Sheriff's Office is in the process of evacuating residents from a large wildfire near County Roads 452 and 453, off of FM 31 South in the southeastern part of the county.
Texas A&M forest service responded to the fire, they say it has burned 50 acres and is zero percent contained. The PCSO is asking people to avoid the area. For people who are still near the fire zone and need assistance evacuating, they are asked to call 911 or (903) 693-0333.
Texas A&M Forest Service is also responding to a second fire, the "Clear Lake Fire", it is estimated to be 450 acres, with five percent containment