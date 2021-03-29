CARTHAGE, Texas - Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones has issued a disaster declaration after severe storms and tornadoes caused widespread damage and killed one person this weekend.
The declaration proclaims a local state of disaster is declared, for seven days — unless renewed by the Panola County Commissioners Court.
Saturday’s storms produced five tornadoes in the East Texas region, including two EF-2s in Panola County, the National Weather Service said in a preliminary report issued Sunday night.
Both of the Panola County tornadoes were on the ground for more than 15 miles and reached winds above 115 mph, resulting in the death of one woman, injuries to several others and widespread damage throughout the southern half of the county.