Panola sheriff's office: Beckville coach accused of online solicitation of minor

CARTHAGE, Texas - A Beckville High School coach was arrested Thursday after two students said he sent them sexually-explicit photos through social media, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Panola Watchman reports Anthony D' Andre Moore, 30, of Carthage was charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor. He is currently being held in the Panola County Detention Center on bonds totaling $40,000.
The sheriff’s office told the newspaper investigators were called to Beckville High School on Dec 6, where two students said Moore had sent them sexually-explicit photos.
Investigators secured the student’s phones and downloaded the contents as part of their investigation, the sheriff’s office said. Arrest warrants for Moore were obtained from the Panola County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.
Moore is a boys’ basketball coach and English teacher who joined the district in 2018.
The paper reports Beckville ISD Superintendent Devin Tate was not immediately available for comment Friday morning.