SHREVEPORT, La. - Today's Gemini parade was the talk of the town, but anticipation grew as the title float had a mechanical issue causing a delay. Once the issues were fixed the fun rolled on.
This year's theme was "Ain't No Party Like a Gemini Party" and with about 40 entries including 25 floats and ten specialty groups, parade-goers of all ages enjoyed themselves.
There were first timers, youngsters who have been enjoying the parade since they were born, and long timers who say Louisiana is the place to be for Mardi Gras. "I'll always be a Texan but there's no place like Louisiana to party there's no party like Mardi Gras Shreveport, Bossier City, New Orleans doesn't matter..." said Texan native, and current Louisianan, Robert McClain.