NEW ORLEANS (AP) — All-night alcohol sales are coming back and a ban on parades is being lifted in New Orleans as coronavirus vaccine rates improve and hospitalizations from COVID-19 stay low, the city announced Wednesday.
Parades, all-night drinking coming back in NOLA
By KEVIN McGILL, Associated Press
