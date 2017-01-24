Fair Park's Parent Teacher Student Association has formed a committee with at least 16 members working on a lawsuit against the Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB).
The PTSA believes the board isn't giving students a fair shot at an education.
Earnestine Coleman is the president of the Fair Park PTSA. She says they want to sue the board for their failure to properly educate students citing a lack of qualified full-time teachers, a lack of books for students to take home, and lack of academic programs.
She says the CPSB is spending money but students are not benefiting as reflected by Fair Park's failing School Performance Scores (SPS) for the past decade.
Coleman accuses the school board of intentionally diminishing the school's performance--all in a plan to shut the school down.
In a previous interview, CPSB member Larry Ramsey told KTBS that the school consolidation he proposed will improve the academic offerings for all students.
Coleman says that's not true.
"Listen, if they have the money to give out bonuses, I believe they have the money to buy school books. So no. I don't buy it. It think it's an all out lie," said Coleman.
She says is all part of the board's plan to cover up how under-served students are at Fair Park and its feeder schools.
"Yes, Fair Park's got a problem, but they didn't wake up over night with it. The students came to Fair Park with a problem. They came to Fair Park not able to read nor really write. I was in one of the meetings a couple of months ago and learned that some of the kids don't know how to take notes," said Coleman.
All of Coleman's four of children attended Fair Park High School and she currently has a grandchild studying there. She says Fair Park students deserve high quality education just like what's provided at more affluent schools in the district.
"The 'have' gets and the 'have not' gets pushed under the bus, but what has happened to Fair Park is they kicked them under the bus and rolled over them with the bus and that is wrong. I'm laughing and I am mad as I can be," said Coleman.
She says the PTSA has been working on a lawsuit since April but have not yet filed one
She says they're compiling data to ensure they have legal grounds to sue the school board.
The fair park PTSA is also working with Fair Park alumni to find former students willing to share their testimony on how she says the school board has failed to live up to its mission and vision statements:
Mission:
Caddo Parish Public Schools is dedicated to preparing students for the future, developing the whole child academically and socially in collaboration with families and the community.
Vision:
All students in Caddo Parish Public Schools will become life-long learners equipped with the skills, knowledge, and attitudes to succeed as productive and responsible citizens in a local, national, and global society.
Mary Nash Wood, a spokeswoman from CPSB says the board members started talks with the recovery school district about the consolidation last Wednesday and are still working on a plan.