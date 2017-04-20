Parents of five of the Mount Pleasant, Texas teenagers injured a school bus crash have filed a lawsuit against the truck driver.
Track coach, Angela Beard, was killed and 18 students injured last March in a crash involving a school bus, an 18-wheeler and a car.
School district officials say the big rig veered into the bus' lane and struck it.
The accident also killed the driver of the 18-wheeler.
A lawsuit filed in federal court claims the Rodney Trucking Company was responsible for its employee, Bradley Ray Farmer's actions.
The lawsuit states the students sustained physical, mental, and post traumatic stress.
The families are asking for $25 million.