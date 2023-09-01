SHREVEPORT, La. - As the new school year opens, some parents are not having issues with back-to-school as much as they are with getting their children back from school. Bus transportation has been the topic of several complaints recently.
Wendy Ruiz has a 7-year-old son attending Magnolia School of Excellence. Her son is supposed to be dropped off at 4 p.m. but on the first day of school, she didn’t get reunited with him until after 6 p.m.
“They pretty much lost him,” she said. “At about 4 p.m., I started calling the school, ‘Where’s my son?’ No answer. So I start tracking my son. He has a GPS on his phone, and I see he’s going down Jewella, going to 70th, and he stops at Whole Foods over on Hearne for about 20 minutes. By that time, it’s 5:58, I’m like something’s wrong.”
Ruiz says while talking on the phone with her son, she could hear the bus driver cursing at other students. She says there have also been allegations of the driver touching or hitting a child.
“There was another mother confronting the bus driver about putting their hands on her child. She was telling them, ‘Why are you putting your hands on my child? I was on the phone with her when you were touching my child.’ And the sister who rides the bus too was corroborating the same thing the child was saying, that the bus driver had touched the child I guess hit the child?”
Ruiz also said there is a family with a language barrier at her stop, who has had their daughter come off the bus sobbing. She worries that because of the language barrier, that family may have difficulty reporting incidents or seeking help.
A public relations specialist representing the school released the following statement: “Unfortunately, the beginning of school often brings challenges with transportation and this year is no different. We did have some delays that were longer than usual as a result of nearly 200 people requesting transportation very late, which made it difficult to appropriately schedule bus routes. We have resolved most of those issues and are making final adjustments at this time. Regarding complaints about bus driver behavior, we must defer those questions to the bus company since they are the employer.”
Across the river, in Bossier, Rachel Taylor posted on Facebook: “My 4-year-old was left on the side of Airline Drive today, 45 minutes ahead of her scheduled bus drop off, in 107° weather, and had to run through two apartment complexes to find her way home. I thank God that she was smart and brave enough to get here all by herself, but I am beyond livid and absolutely outraged.”
Taylor later said she met with two Bossier Parish instruction supervisors, the Assistant Superintendent, and Director of Transportation Col. David Hadden to find a solution.
“I showed them a map of how far she had to run to find our apartment and they were horrified,” wrote Taylor. “Col. Hadden, the Director of Transportation, took personal responsibility for what happened. I know there are currently bus driver shortages, illnesses, extreme weather temperatures, and the usual chaos of school starting, but we all agreed that any bus driver leaving a small child alone is still unacceptable. He is checking the school bus camera footage and has already met with the bus driver and followed up with me afterward. … He's updating bus policies all the way up to the state level, as well as student handbooks, and communicating the policy with bus drivers. I feel that the matter was handled as well as it could have been after the fact.”
The Bossier Transportation Procedure was amended to say children in first grade and lower (and any other student the operator deems necessary) must be released to a parent or have written consent.