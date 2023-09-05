SHREVEPORT, La. -- In less than a month, nonprofits in Caddo Parish will learn how much funding they’re getting from the parish commission.
Fifty-nine nonprofits requested funding through the Caddo Parish Riverboat NGO program. The commission has $400,000 to allocate to those programs after funding their usual organizations like the Caddo Council on Aging and the food bank.
“This is something that, you know, we look forward to every year seeing how we can support our community as well. You know, they do so much for us. This is an opportunity for us to be involved, to find out what your programs are offering,” said Caddo Parish Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts.
Tuesday, the committee got the list of applicants and a score sheet to help them decide which ones will get funding and the amount.
“What we all are concerned about. You know, how can we do something to help combat crime? What are we doing for our youth? What are we doing for our seniors and disabled? Do we have programs in place that are actually helping our community to become better? So those are the main goals that I look for in the programs,” said Gage-Watts.
Score sheet forms are due back by Sept. 12. The committee will make their funding decisions by the end of the month.