BOSSIER CITY, La-
As winter weather heads into the region...local municipalities and other agencies are making plans to be prepared. After a rough winter weather event last February, local leaders are taking extra steps to ensure that they are prepared.
When winter whether closes roads and bridges, Louisiana Department of Transportation, Parish Public Works and emergency response teams have to work together. Rodger Mallett, with the LA DOTD says they’re prepared.
"We have a plan, and we're already in action, we have our equipment staged, we're ready to go, we're working with the national weather service, we're just waiting for the timing, you know, the goal is to keep the bridges and roads open for as long as possible."
In Bossier Parish, leaders from across the parish met at the homeland security conference room to make sure that all departments will be in sync. Director Ian Snellgrove says emergency workers driving the roads will help monitor conditions.
"The first responders are a great asset, you know the sheriff's office, the police, the fire departments, they're eyes and ears for the parish. And the public works folks will be out there so we can monitor those problem areas and get those things taken care of as quick as possible."
In response to last year's storm, Bossier now has new equipment available for use, including a snow plow. They've also put staging areas across the parish in critical locations.
As the situation unfolds, officials want residents to pay attention to any road or bridge closures they may be issued. And if anyone experiences icy conditions, they should call police to let them know.