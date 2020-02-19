BENTON, La. -- A local soccer organization honing its skills on fields at the South Bossier Park could see some of its adult amateur players kick their way to the next level of competition.
Bossier Parish Parks and Recreation director Warren Saucier said Wednesday international soccer scouts from Mexico and other countries will attend practices at the park Saturday to take a close look and, perhaps, offer tryouts to players.
“Weather permitting, these scouts are planning to watch our adult players and there’s a chance some will be invited for tryouts,” Saucier told members of the Bossier Parish Police Jury. “This is pretty impressive.”
Saucier said the local soccer group consists of adults and youngsters, and the interest of international scouts in players using the local park could mean more participation.
“This group is currently using three fields to accommodate the number of participants,” he said. “If players know scouts are interested in players from our area, more individuals may want to become involved.”
During his Wednesday report, Saucier said the south Bossier facility is also being used by more diverse groups.
“We have rocketeers from local clubs and schools at the park conducting launches and competing at the local level,” he said. “I understand they’re also qualifying for national competitions.”
Saucier said local high school lacrosse teams are using the park’s fields for league play, and 4-H shooting teams are practicing at a designated area.
In other business Wednesday, police jury members:
- Approved plat of the proposed development of Helm subdivision, unit no. 1.
- Amended the utilities chapter of the Bossier Parish Code of Ordinances to add and/or amend certain sections or subsections pertaining to water and sewer regulations.
- Scheduled a public hearing on March 18 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Ritter Hills subdivision.
- Granted a 15-day extension to Pine Creek Mobile Home Park, owned by Pine Creek-Haughton, LTD, with a physical address of 1000 Acadian Boulevard, Princeton.
- Accepted report of the Road/Subdivision Regulations Committee.
- Adopted proclamation proclaiming the week of April 13-18 as National Community Development Week.
- Adopted proclamation proclaiming the month of April as Fair Housing Month in Bossier Parish.
- Approved application of Reynolds Country Store for renewal of a 2020 Bossier Parish beer license at Reynolds Country Store, 5461 Highway 527, Haughton, subject to approval by the health department.
- Approved supplemental agreement No. 1 to the owner-engineer agreement between the Bossier Parish Police Jury and Forte & Tablada for revised hydrology and hydraulic reports, environmental services, construction documents, and drainage servitude plats for the Caplis-Sligo Road Bridge over Red Chute Bayou.
- Approved proposal of Civil Design Group, LLC, for additional engineering and surveying services and environmental study and permitting for the Linton Road extension to Fairburn Avenue project and potential pedestrian bridge.