BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Starting Monday, Feb. 8, more people will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana, including people older than 65. But Gov. John Bel Edwards is already talking about the next phase of the vaccine rollout: prioritizing teachers.
"We do want to get our teachers vaccinated as soon as we can," said Gov. Edwards during his Thursday briefing. "They are the next order of priority."
Though he did not specify a date to begin vaccinating educators, the governor's announcement is welcome news to teachers throughout Louisiana. Parishes have been making plans for weeks, since teachers around the nation have been asking to get vaccinated.
"We have done all the homework, our nurses have already trained because we're partnering with Willis Knighton for a drive through vaccination clinic," said Sonja Bailes, the public relations liaison for Bossier Parish Schools. "As soon as we get the go ahead, we're ready to go."
Teachers in Bossier Parish were polled at the beginning of the year to gauge interest.
"Well over half of our employees say that they do want the COVID vaccine," said Bailes.
There's still no telling how soon they'll be able to get the vaccine, but they're already making plans for a two-day, Friday and Saturday drive-thru clinic at the Willis-Knighton Innovation Center at the intersection of Airline Drive and Shed Road.
"It's easily accessible, centrally located, and it's drive thru," said Bailes. "There's a large parking lot there for those that have to wait for the 15-to-30 minutes after receiving the vaccination."
Under the current plan, the Bossier Parish Schools' partnership with Willis-Knighton would include the Moderna vaccine, which requires two shots, and essentially two weekend clinics 28 days apart. But they're urging staff over 65 not to wait for the teacher clinics to get the shot, since they'll be protected sooner and medical personnel won't have to vaccinate so many people at once.
Other parish school boards including Sabine and Webster are working with the Department of Homeland Security to get their supply. Webster Parish Schools Superintendent Johnny Rowland says they also polled their staff to see who was interested.
"If someone decides to, for lack of a better term, opt out, we've been told that's quite okay because that dose will just go to the next person," said Rowland. "But if someone decides that they would want to [get the vaccine], it would be great if we knew. so we could pass that information along too."
But while the vaccine will help, school administrators realize it won't be the immediate end of the pandemic.
"We're just appreciative that our teachers are put into this next tier," said Rowland. "We look forward to when they can receive the vaccine, which hopefully might give them a little better peace of mind."
"We're really eyeing the start of next school year when we return finally to some normalcy." said Bailes, who added that it's been tough to cancel so many traditional events that students look forward to, including pep rallies and the prom.