SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man convicted of murder last week was sentenced to life in prison Monday after the presiding judge denied his request for a new trial.
Ronald Berry Parker, 67, was found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with a 2019 slaying that occurred over a parking dispute. Parker elected for a bench trial before Caddo District Judge Chris Victory.
Parker wanted a new trial, but when it was denied his defense attorney waived sentencing delays. Victory then handed down the sentence mandated by law: life imprisonment without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Parker killed Roderick Gaut, 39, on July 20, 2019. Gaut had just returned to his mother-in-law's residence after the funeral of a family member. Parker, who lived next door, complained about one of the family members parking in his driveway, confronting Gaut and becoming verbally abusive with him.
Gaut pushed Parker away, then Parker took a .22-caliber revolver out of his pocket and shot Gaut once in the chest in front of Gaut's wife and 17-year-old son. Parker went to his house and called 911, admitting to the shooting.
Parker was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys William Edwards and Kodie Smith. He was defended by Edward Mouton.