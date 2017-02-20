Part of MLK Dr. in Shreveport will be closed to all traffic overnight on February 21st.
Originally, the plan was to close it the 20th, but the Department of Transportation and Development rescheduled due to weather.
MLK Drive will be closed off from N. Market St. to Montana Drive.
A detour will be in place, the alternate route is off I-220 West bound, then off Shreveport Blanchard Highway 163.
The closure is part of a bigger project going on - the construction of I-49 - it includes Louisiana Highway 1/North Market Street to I-220.
DOTD District Four Public Information Officer, Erin Buchanan says, "It's ongoing everyday if you drive through the north part of Shreveport. You've probably seen some of the bridges being built. We have some lane closures that have been a part of this project as well, parts of 220, which are all to be expected."
MLK will be closed down so crews can begin construction of the new I-49 bridge that crosses over MLK.
For safety, the DOTD encourages everyone to drive carefully when going around the construction, and to be on the lookout for crews and their equipment.
"A bridge is being poured, and that bridge is being poured over the roadway. So, in order to avoid any safety concerns, we're closing that section of Martin Luther King from LA-1 to Montana St. so that no traffic can go through there while they're pouring down that bridge," says Erin Buchanan, Public Information Officer for DOTD District Four. "We don't want any issues with concrete falling down on cars."
DOTD's engineers say the I-49 project should be completed by summer 2018.
MLK's closure is only expected to last a night, from 7 pm tomorrow to 6 am the next morning.