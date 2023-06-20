SHREVPORT, La. -- State, parish, and city leaders took part in a Unified Command Group meeting Tuesday at the Caddo Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness where they discussed response to the storms that impacted Caddo Parish early Friday morning.
The following information was announced at the meeting:
SWEPCO update
- SWEPCO reports 83,500 total outages in Louisiana; 36,406 in Shreveport District. Numbers will continue to go down throughout the day/next 24 hours. About 3,000 line crews will be on the ground today to continue restoration operations.
Partial boil advisories are in place for the following water systems:
- Deepwoods Water System – population 657
- Bella Vista Water System – population 330
- Blanchard Water System – population 15,180
- Simpson Water System – population 48
- Oil City Water System – population 2,163
- Big Oaks Water System – population 120
- Barron Ridge Water System – population 148
- Linda Lane Water System – population 135
- Lakeview Water System -population 2,025
- Pinehill Waterworks District – population 4,818
- Colworth Place Water System – population 123
- Evergreen Estates Water System – population 162
- Keithville School Water System
- Springlake Mobile Home Park Water System – population 405
- Lake Shreve Water System – population 96
- Hillside Mobile Home Park Water System – population 309
COOLING CENTER LOCATIONS:
The Highland Center, 520 Olive Street, Shreveport, (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Morning Star Baptist Church Life Center, 5340 Jewella Ave. This facility is now a 24 hour overnight facility. Citizens can use this facility to stay overnight, exchange low oxygen tanks and/or plug in oxygen concentrators.
Galilee Family Life Center, 1500 Pierre Avenue, Shreveport, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
A.B. Palmer Park Community Center, 547 E. 79th Street, 8:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Valencia Park Community Center, 1800 Viking Drive, 8:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Southern Hills Park Community Center, 1002 Bert Kouns Loop, 8:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Bill Cockrell Park Community Center, 4109 Pines Road, 8:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
RESOURCES
- The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who received damage to their primary residence or business from the storm to report it to the Sheriff’s Homeland Security Division at 318-675-2255 or at damage.LA.GOV
- Citizens who may need individual assistance for home damage may contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RedCross and www.findhelp.org .
- Citizens are encouraged to sign up for the parish/city emergency alert system, Everbridge, at www.everbridge.net to receive texts and phone messages.
- Officials urge the public to stay safe after the storm by staying away from downed power wires that may be on roadways and around fallen trees. Use generators in open areas and not inside to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Be mindful of all posted traffic barricades and keep off roadways unless necessary.