SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport is one of four dozen cities taking part in an experiment that could be helpful to families.
The Mayors for Guaranteed Income Program has provided 110 single parents with school-aged children who meet income requirements with $660 per month for up to a year. Recipients had to make 120% of the federal poverty line.
The privately funded pilot program was started in partnership with Mayors for Guaranteed Income, a group dedicated to fighting for guaranteed income across the nation.
Mayors for Guaranteed Income tracks the spending of recipients. Data shows Shreveport's recipients spent their money on basic necessities like food household goods and transportation.
Other expenses included loan repayments, medical expenses and tuition. There are no guidelines stipulating what recipients are allowed to spend the money on.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says the new data from MGI proves that cash is an urgent solution to the failures of the American economy.
"With a guaranteed income, you will allow families to have something to hold on to even when the market is going up and down," he told reporters at an event highlighting the success stories of the program so far.
Recipient Aimee Brown says the monthly stipend arrived right when she needed it the most, saying, "It's been really helpful, especially with everything on the rise."
She said critics of the program should watch and see what it can do for Shreveport families.
The program is privately funded and will rely on those dollars to continue in the future.