BOSSIER CITY, La -- Northwest Louisiana will soon be home to a unique senior-focused healthcare experience.
Partners in Primary Care, a subsidiary of Humana, is opening two medical facilities. A Bossier City location will open at 2900 E. Texas St. in November, and a Shreveport location at 7551 Youree Dr. will open in January.
The medical centers offer a personalized approach to wellness care for patients 65 and over. Along with doctors, Partners in Primary Care also has pharmacists and social workers on staff, and registered nurses who serve as care coaches.
Regional operations director Brian Garrett says everything is focused on the needs of seniors.
“Our clinics are designed with seniors in mind. The experience is tailored for seniors,” said Garrett. “So we have longer visits with the doctors. Most doctors offices are 5, 10, maybe 15 minutes at most. Our appointments are 20, 40 and 60 minutes in length to give patients the time they need to go over things with their physician.”
The medical centers are very unusual, in that they are typically located in a strip mall, with easy access from the parking lot.
“What you’ll see is a different kind of experience than what you’ve seen in normal doctor’s offices. We have non-slip floors. This chair that I’m sitting in is an actual waiting room chair. They’re weighted chairs. So, if a patient tries to get up, the chair won’t slide on the floor,” explained Garrett. “The hallways are a lot wider than what you’ll see in most places so they can accommodate scooters and wheelchairs. And one of my favorite aspects is our exam table. Our chair goes down really low so that patients can just slide right in. And then if a doctor needs to do an examination, it will convert into an actual exam bed.”
Partners in Primary Care has set up a “Discovery Experience” inside Pierre Bossier Mall near the food court. Visitors can see what the centers will look like, meet some of the staff and ask questions.
For more information visit www.partnersinprimarycare.com.