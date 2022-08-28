SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police were searching for a suspect after a man was shot at the Triple J gas station on the 500 block of Stoner Avenue in Shreveport on Sunday, Aug. 28.
The incident, which happened around 1 p.m., started under unusual circumstances. The victim, a 25-year-old male, was a passenger in a stolen SUV when occupants dialed 911 to report being followed by a suspicious vehicle near the cross streets of Stoner Ave. and Louisiana Ave.
Eventually, a suspect entered the Triple J gas station property and shot the victim one time. He suffered a non-life threatening injury to his upper right arm, and was transported to a local hospital.
Police say the suspect may have left the scene in a vehicle. SPD retrieved camera footage from the gas station. An investigation is ongoing.