HAYNESVILLE, La — Impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor in the single-vehicle crash that injured two in north Claiborne Parish Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police.
The accident occurred on state Highway 161 approximately two miles north of LA Alternate 2 in Haynesville.
Troop G spokesperson TFC Brent Hardy said a preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling northbound on LA 161 when for reasons still under investigation, the pickup truck flipped off the highway, throwing the passenger from the car.
The driver, who was properly restrained, had minor injuries. The passenger, who was unrestrained, sustained serious injuries. Both were transported to an area hospital.
No names have been released. The crash remains under investigation.