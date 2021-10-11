Southwest Airlines

DALLAS - Thousands of passengers stranded with flights canceled across the nation. Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,800 flights over the weekend.

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

A flight information board shows cancellations for a number of Southwest Airlines flights, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Dallas Love Field. Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather.

The airline canceled 29% percent of its schedule according to Flightaware, the highest rate of the major U.S. airlines.

Next in line was Allegiant, which canceled 6% of its flights. American Airlines canceled 5% of its flights.

Spirit Airlines canceled 4% on Sunday, according to the website.

All this happened during the busy holiday travel weekend. Southwest blamed the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. Southwest's pilots union blames airline management.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you



Load comments