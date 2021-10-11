DALLAS - Thousands of passengers stranded with flights canceled across the nation. Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,800 flights over the weekend.
The airline canceled 29% percent of its schedule according to Flightaware, the highest rate of the major U.S. airlines.
Next in line was Allegiant, which canceled 6% of its flights. American Airlines canceled 5% of its flights.
Spirit Airlines canceled 4% on Sunday, according to the website.
All this happened during the busy holiday travel weekend. Southwest blamed the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. Southwest's pilots union blames airline management.