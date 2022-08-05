SHREVEPORT, LA_ A celebration of life for Reverend Fred Caldwell. Family, friends and community members reflected on Caldwell's life and ministry during a funeral service Friday in Shreveport.
"He did what he said he was going to do," Paul Porter said. "I give God the praise for that man of God."
Fred Caldwell served as pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church and was one of the founders of the Full Gospel Church Denomination.
Caldwell died two weeks ago from complications following a stroke.