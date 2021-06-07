NEW ORLEANS (AP) — About 100 supporters of a Louisiana minister gathered outside a federal appeals court in New Orleans on Monday to show support as his lawyers asked to revive a lawsuit he filed last year challenging the state's coronavirus restrictions.
Pastor seeks revival of suit challenging virus restriction
- By KEVIN McGILL, Associated Press
-
-
- Comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- What to expect from cataract surgery
- Authorities identify drowning victim pulled from Lake Bistineau spillway
- Teenager found dead Friday is identified
- Bossier officers, citizen save woman from jumping off bridge
- DeSoto teen killed, 2 others injured in crash
- Woman found shot in head behind dumpster in Shreveport
- Traditional cataract surgery vs. laser-assisted cataract surgery
- Man found near Shreveport shopping center identified
- Louisiana murder suspect captured in Harrison County
- Welfare check leads to woman found dead inside an apartment
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.