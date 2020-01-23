SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department Pastors on Patrol will have its citywide prayer vigil on Thursday. It's happening in the North Market Plaza parking lot at 1923 North Market St. from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
The community is invited to come together with police officers and city and parish leaders.
RELATED ARTICLE - Shreveport leaders: Violent crime rate at 40 year low
The latest report from the SPD says crime is lower. Pastors on Patrol hopes to keep it that way.
Pastors on Patrol is a group of local ministers and pastors who serve the department as volunteers. They offer spiritual and emotional support to the police department, officers and their families as well as provide the same services to the citizens of Shreveport in their time of need.
Prayer vigils and community devotions will be held monthly in various areas of the city. The one-hour event is designed to bring our community together, inviting our elected officials, civic leaders, police officers and firefighters to interact with the citizens they serve.