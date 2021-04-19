SHREVEPORT, La -- Police said they were still trying to identify suspects, one day after they say multiple men opened fire on a crowd, wounding six.
The Shreveport Police Department says all the victims are expected to fully recover, though one remains in critical condition. KTBS 3 News was told that one victim was struck in the head.
Police say the victims were at the Raceway gas station on Hearne Ave., just south of Interstate 20, at about 9 p.m. Sunday. But police taped off crime scenes on both sides of the street. Shell casings littered the ground. Police say the number of shooters is not yet known.
Bishop Lawrence Brandon of Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church organized a conference to explore solutions to Shreveport's rise in gun violence.
"It's a people problem. And I need to emphasize that. Because unfortunately, in the almighty south, we think it's just an ethnic group problem," Brandon said. "Violence is violence. Let's not focus on ethnic groups. Let's focus on the problem. It's a people problem. And we're going to work it out together."
Brandon said problems happen where there are "high concentrations of people."
Another pastor at the conference, Brandon Lacey of New Life Full Gospel Hose of Worship, said, "Violence is a symptom. "We've got to find out what the violence is a symptom of. Mental health, PTSD, economy, lack of jobs, workforce development, education. We have a serious education disparity in our city that's been there for years."
Lacey also said of the shooters, "The reason they don't care about taking your life is because they don't care about theirs. Because things have happened over time that have caused them to lose value of their own life."
The SPD says one man who was shot multiple times was rushed by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health. The other five victims showed up at the hospital, arriving by private vehicle.