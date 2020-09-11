Nineteen years ago, a terrorist attack on American soil left the nation stunned, saddened and angry. Political and civic leaders as well as citizens vowed to “Never Forget.”
As the nation marks the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks today, on “Patriot Day,” a national day of service and remembrance that commemorates the catastrophic events of Sept. 11, 2001, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced leaders and organizations across the nation to cancel or modify events commemorating that fateful September morning.
Here's a look at a few of the special events happening in our area on Friday in honor of those who lost their lives in the terrorists attacks on 9/11.
9/11 Remembrance ceremony to be streamed online
The City of Bossier City and Keep Bossier Beautiful, with the assistance of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, will be holding the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony online at 9:00 a.m. at the Liberty Garden at 620 Benton Road. That's between the police and fire departments. The p;ublic is invited to join the ceremony online on the Bossier Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BossierChamber, where the ceremony will be streamed live.
Shreveport Fire Department remembers victims of 9/11
The Shreveport Fire Department will pay homage to the nearly 3,000 innocent victims of the attacks beginning at 8:45 a.m. The innocent victims included 343 members of New York City Fire Department, 23 members of the New York City Police Department, and more than 300 first responders who died from related illnesses since the initial incident.
Fire Chief Scott Wolverton has ordered each fire station to roll out all fire department apparatus and has required each firefighter to stand at attention outside each station while observing a symbolic moment of silence starting at 8:59 a.m., which was the time the first tower collapsed. In addition to this show of solidarity, TAPS will be played during that 30 second period and flags at all fire stations throughout the city will be flown at half-staff.
Chief Wolverton stated, "We will never forget the sacrifices made by first responders."
YMCA of Northwest Louisiana Commemorative Stair Climb
This year marks the third year the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana has hosted its all day commemorative stair climb. Open to members and non-members, people in the community are invited to strive to reach a community goal of climbing 1,980 steps, the same number as the World Trade Center.
Eight stairmasters will be set up in the lobby of the BHP YMCA. Stairmasters can be reserved for a 25 minute time slot beginning at 5 a.m.
"We believe part of our role is to serve as a conscience for our community," says Gary Lash, CEO of the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana. "It is our responsibility to remind people daily of the importance of wellness and it is our job to provide a place where the community can come together for various important events. Our commemorative stair climb is one of the days of the year when we fulfill our mission most fully."
Participants who donate $10 or more, or who climb 110 flights of stairs, will receive a commemorative 9/11 pin for their contributions. All funds will go to first responders in Shreveport-Bossier.
Marshall, Texas remembers 9/11 victims
As a tribute to the victims, the departments will ring their bells, sound their sirens and flash their emergency lights on their vehicles at the specified times. Captain Tony Davis, vice-chair of the Harrison County Firefighters Association and longtime volunteer firefighter for Harrison County ESD No. 2 (Nesbitt Volunteer Fire Department), said all nine ESDs are all on board with the alternate plans, in order to help mitigate the spread of the virus.
- 8:46 a.m. - first plane crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center
- 9:03 a.m. - second plane crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center