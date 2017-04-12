A new section of Pavilion Parkway opening in Texarkana, Texas could mean a boost in retail development and easier travel for motorists.
The Pavilion Parkway extension will connect Gibson Lane with McKnight Road and open up about 70 acres of retail property north of the round-a-bout.
Construction started on the one-half mile extension just over a year ago.
Officials say opening the new road should make travel across I-30 easier and help take some traffic off Richmond Road.
Richard Weber is a commercial realtor with Gerald Haire Realty.
He says developers have already started showing interest in the area.
"We've talked to developers locally and regionally that construct shopping centers and big box stores," explained Weber.
A ribbon cutting for new section of Pavilion Parkway will be held Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. on Gibson Road at the junction of the round-a-bout and Pavilion Parkway North.