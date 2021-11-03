BOSSIER CITY, La. - Paving of the southern extension of the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway multi-purposed trail will begin Monday.
Contractors will be working on the section between Colleen and the 90-degree curve west of Parkway High School.
Officials say Arthur Ray Teague will be open during the construction, but shoulder closures are expected in the work areas.
Work on the $1.3 million southern extension, a project covering approximately 2.4 miles, is being funded by the Red River Waterway Commission, according to a news release from the Bossier Parish Police Jury.