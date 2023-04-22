John L. Weimer

Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer, left, seated near but not with Associate Justices James T. Genovese, center, and William J. Crain, right. listens to testimmony by Rep. Jerome Zeringue, R-Houma, on his HB307, which seeks to limit per diem payments to Louisiana Supreme Court justices and judges, Thursday, April 20, 2023 in the House Committe on House and Governmental Affairs. Weimer has written a letter defending Zeringue's bill, and the six Associate Justices have written a letter opposing it. (Photo by Travis Spradling, The Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - A simmering, behind-the-scenes fight pitting the chief justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court against the other six justices burst into the open Thursday during legislative debate over a bill that would trim per diem payments for justices and judges throughout the state.

The extraordinary scene played out before the House and Governmental Affairs Committee, leaving the members to decide to either side with Chief Justice John Weimer, who argued for a lower per diem, or with the six associate justices, who want the higher amount and were represented Thursday by justices William Crain and James Genovese.

Having to choose clearly discomforted the lawmakers.

“This is a darn sure hard vote because of the position that we’ve been put in,” state Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans, said near the end of the 2 ½-hour hearing. “It’s been this attorney’s dream to stand in front of the Supreme Court. But I never thought the Supreme Court justices would be sitting in front of me. It puts me in an awkward position.”

Read more on the trimming of per diem from our news partner The Advocate.

Report a typo on this article
0
2
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments