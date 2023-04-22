Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer, left, seated near but not with Associate Justices James T. Genovese, center, and William J. Crain, right. listens to testimmony by Rep. Jerome Zeringue, R-Houma, on his HB307, which seeks to limit per diem payments to Louisiana Supreme Court justices and judges, Thursday, April 20, 2023 in the House Committe on House and Governmental Affairs. Weimer has written a letter defending Zeringue's bill, and the six Associate Justices have written a letter opposing it. (Photo by Travis Spradling, The Advocate)