BATON ROUGE, La. - A simmering, behind-the-scenes fight pitting the chief justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court against the other six justices burst into the open Thursday during legislative debate over a bill that would trim per diem payments for justices and judges throughout the state.
The extraordinary scene played out before the House and Governmental Affairs Committee, leaving the members to decide to either side with Chief Justice John Weimer, who argued for a lower per diem, or with the six associate justices, who want the higher amount and were represented Thursday by justices William Crain and James Genovese.
Having to choose clearly discomforted the lawmakers.
“This is a darn sure hard vote because of the position that we’ve been put in,” state Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans, said near the end of the 2 ½-hour hearing. “It’s been this attorney’s dream to stand in front of the Supreme Court. But I never thought the Supreme Court justices would be sitting in front of me. It puts me in an awkward position.”
Read more on the trimming of per diem from our news partner The Advocate.