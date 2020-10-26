SHREVEPORT, La. -- Pay raises for Shreveport police officers and firefighters are expected to be approved by the city council Tuesday. But that may not be the end of it.
Supporters fear a possible veto from Mayor Adrian Perkins. His Chief Administrative Officer, Henry Whitehorn, has repeatedly stated the administration's opposition.
That's because the police plan would un-fund 33 currently vacant positions to pay for the raises. And the administration does not want to let those positions go.
"Then we should go ahead and reduce the number of officers, pay everyone more, and retain the officers that we have," argues Councilwoman LeVette Fuller.
The District B representative says the city must stop the flow of officers for other nearby law enforcement agencies for higher pay and lower workloads.
"We have to do something," Fuller continued. "We can't just continue to go along with nothing. And the other thing is, whatever we do has to be dome without the threat of raising taxes on diminishing population, which seems to be the other option."
Fuller, a Democrat, joins the council's three Republicans supporting the plan.
Democrat Jerry Bowman told KTBS 3 News that he's against it for the same reason as the administration. And Bowman adds, "Most of the citizens I have talked to are not in favor."
The council's other two Democrats did not comment for this story. And the Perkins administration also did not comment.
The plan would give first year Shreveport officers $3,000 more annually, putting starting pay at $37,000. Then there would be raises of $4,100 each of the next three years.
Those raises would put Shreveport on par with Bossier City, where a lot of Shreveport officers are jumping over to. Sources say Police Chief Ben Raymond supports the plan. So do two police officer unions.
Fuller says the pay raises could help the city keep more than just police officers.
"I'm hoping this does what we need to retain our population, welcome more people into our community, as opposed to watching people feel punished for staying here, and trying to fight for their community being punished with the threat of new taxes," Fuller said.
Similar raises for firefighters would be paid for with EMS revenue.