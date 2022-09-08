MINDEN, La. -- Months of meetings and workshops officially ended Tuesday when the Minden City Council voted to adopt its $37.5 million operating budget for 2022-23, a figure that features pay raises for employees including police officers, firefighters and city officials.
Vote for approval of the budget was 3-1, and it was a group included in those raises that apparently caused one council member to cast an opposing vote.
In a prepared statement explaining her negative vote, District E Councilwoman Pam Bloxom said the council “…asked many of our city departments to delay projects and purchases of major equipment. Those department heads agreed and now the projects and purchases are delayed for the new council to address.”
But, Bloxom said, despite the freeze during budget talks, “…this council had no hesitation in allowing a 4% pay raise for the mayor, police chief and city council to kick in beginning January 1, 2023."
Bloxom said Minden city council members are paid $1,200 monthly while Webster Parish police jury members receive $1,100 monthly and school board members’ compensation is $600 monthly. “Our councilmen receive the largest compensation and represent the fewest constituents,” she added.
Based on actions of the past four years, Bloxom also suggested an ordinance or provision mandating that council persons must be in attendance at regular meetings before receiving pay.