SHREVEPORT, La. -- Pay raises for the city's police and firefighters hit a roadblock at city council.
They were set to vote on a plan. But Fire Chief Scott Wolverton tried to add an amendment for even more pay for his firefighters.
Chief Wolverton said his amendment would make the raises between the fire and police departments more even. Under the plan, firefighter raises would be paid for out of EMS revenue the department raises.
"I'm asking you to dedicate revenue that the fire department generates," Wolverton told the council. "It's our paramedics that are on those medic units transporting those patients that's creating this revenue. They're out there doing the hard work."
That threw a wrench into the council's plan.
"I think that the best thing to do is to push the reset button, postpone this, and let's try to work out something before the end of the year," Councilman Grayson Boucher said.
The council voted 6-1 to postpone.
Supporters of the pay raises say they're needed to keep young officers and firefighters from jumping to other agencies for higher pay.
Police officer pay raises would be paid for by un-funding 33 currently vacant positions.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, Councilman James Flurry again joined it via Zoom. He announced to cheers that his latest tests shows that he is cancer free.